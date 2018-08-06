Icahn going public with opposition to Cigna/Express Scripts deal - WSJ

Calling the deal a "$60B folly," Carl Icahn (NYSE:IEP) intends to send an open letter on Thursday urging his fellow Cigna (NYSE:CI) owners to vote against the acquisition of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), writes Cara Lombardo in the WSJ.

"Cigna is dramatically overpaying for a highly challenged Express Scripts that is facing existential risks on several fronts," says Icahn, referencing Amazon's possible entry into the PBM market.

Icahn owns about 0.56% of Cigna, or more than $250M worth.

The experts say the odds of winning this battle are against Icahn, in part because the August 24 vote means not very much time to rally shareholders to his side.

ESRX down 1.1% in after hours action.

