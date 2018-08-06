Ellington Financial details strong quarter

Q2 net income of $21.2M or $0.69 per share vs. $21M and $0.67 in Q1. Dividend is $0.41.

Credit strategy gross income of $24.9M for the quarter, or $0.80 per share; agency strategy gross income of $1.7M for the quarter, or $0.06 per share

June 30 book value per share of $19.57 vs. $19.25 three months earlier. Today's close of $16.40 is a 16.2% discount to June 30 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 3.8%, or 15.2% annualized.

Bought back about 242K shares or 1% of the float during quarter at average price of $14.98 each.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

In other news, Mike Vranos is stepping down from the board, and being replaced by former CFO Lisa Mumford. Vranos will continue as co-CIO of EFC as well as CEO of the company's external manager.

