China Commercial Credit wins $1.5M arbitration award against Sorghum Investment Holdings

China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:GLG) received a favorable final arbitration award from the International Arbitration Tribunal of the American Arbitration Association on July 31, 2018 in its previously disclosed arbitration with Sorghum Investment Holdings.

The Tribunal found that Sorghum willfully breached the certain share exchange agreement dated August 9, 2017 by and among Sorghum, the Sorghum shareholders and the Company.

The Tribunal awarded the company damages of US$1.43M against Sorghum and denied Sorghum’s counterclaims against the company in all aspects with prejudice.

The Tribunal also awarded pre-award interest of 9% per annum from December 19, 2017, the date of breach to July 30, the date of Award.

Press Release