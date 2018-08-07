Ambarella appoints new CFO

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) appoints Kevin C. “Casey” Eichler as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately in the place of George Laplante, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

Mr. Eichler served as the President and Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings from March 2015 to July 2016 and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from July 2009 to February 2015, where he oversaw all the financial reporting for the company, as well as business development and key customer relationships.

Mr. Laplante intends to assist in the transition of duties through September 30, 2018, after which he is expected to have a non-financial consulting role assisting in strategic assignments.

