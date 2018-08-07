Tactile Systems Technology appoints new CFO

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced that Brent A. Moen will succeed Lynn L. Blake as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2018.

Ms. Blake’s resignation on September 1, 2018 is for personal reasons and not due to any disagreement on any matter, including related to the operations, policies, practices, financial reporting or controls.

Ms. Blake will continue to advise the Company in a consulting role until March 2019 in order to facilitate a smooth transition.

Mr. Moen most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Entellus Medical, a publicly held medical device company, from May 2016 until the company’s acquisition by Stryker Corporation in February 2018.

