Valmont acquires Walpar LLC

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) has acquired full control of Walpar, LLC, an industry leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of overhead sign structures for the North America transportation market.

The transaction was funded with cash on hand, with a portion of the proceeds payable in early 2019.

The Company expects to achieve Year 1 EPS accretion of ~$0.12.

"The addition of Walpar products and services to our portfolio demonstrates our commitment to a stronger participation in the sign structures market," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and CEO of Valmont.