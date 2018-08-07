Zillow to acquire Mortgage Lenders of America

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mortgage Lenders of America, a national mortgage lender.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including mortgage regulatory approvals, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition, Mortgage Lenders of America will continue its current line of business, offering mortgages to consumers and participating in Zillow's mortgage marketplace.

Mortgage Lenders of America was founded in 2000 and has approximately 300 employees. The company is led by Philip Kneibert who will continue to lead the company as general manager of Mortgage Lenders of America reporting to Greg Schwartz.

Press Release