RBA leaves rates at record low

The Reserve Bank of Australia held its interest rate overnight at a record low of 1.5%, where it has now stood for two years, declining to follow recent moves to tighten liquidity by some other central banks.

A statement accompanying the decision from RBA Governor Philip Lowe gave a nod to uncertainty over domestic household consumption and noted the toll taken on Australia's farm sector by a recent drought.

