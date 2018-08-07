Free speech debate among Big Tech

All but one of the major content platforms have banned the accounts of Alex Jones as tech giants raced to act in the wake of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to remove podcasts by his Infowars website.

While Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) said his content violated community guidelines, such as those prohibiting hate speech and harassment, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is leaving his handles open, but will "take action if it needs to."

