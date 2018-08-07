California wildfire becomes state's largest ever

The Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California is now the largest in state history, burning though 283,800 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The 12-day-old blaze topped the Thomas Fire that scorched the state in 2017 and lit up 281,893 acres.

Fire officials still expect it to take several more days to fully contain the flames.

Previously: Federal funding as California burns (Aug. 05 2018)

