U.S. reimposes sanctions on Iran

The first batch of American sanctions on Iran has come into effect, 90 days after the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal.

The new measures bar the sale of U.S. currency to Iran’s government, sanction trade in precious metals and industrial materials, outlaw the purchase of Iran’s sovereign debt and restrict the country's auto and aerospace sector.

Unless Iran complies with the U.S. demands, far-tougher steps will take effect on Nov. 5, when the U.S. will cut off Iran's oil exports and impose sanctions on shipping.