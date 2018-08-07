Surmodics: Lake Street sees 38% upside

Lake Street analyst Brooks O'Neil boosts his price target for Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from $76 to $90. Implied upside 38% .

"While the core businesses are gems (chemical coatings and in vitro diagnostics), we are most excited about the future opportunities for SRDX.

"Of course, it is the way the strong team is running the core that gives us confidence the products under development will reach fruition down the road."

Notes SRDX "is clearly making progress on at least 15 510(k) products the company expects to launch over the next several years."