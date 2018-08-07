China has outspent the U.S. in 5G

Since 2015, China has outspent the U.S. by $24B in 5G infrastructure, potentially creating a "tsunami" that will be difficult to catch up with, according to a new study by Deloitte.

China has built 350,000 new cell sites, while the U.S. has built fewer than 30,000 in the same time-frame.

5G would support connected infrastructure in cities, including driverless cars, and make it possible for people to stream high bandwidth video.

