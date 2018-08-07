First Data and Community Brands announce strategic payment processing technology partnership

First Data (NYSE:FDC) entered into a strategic partnership with Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based groups.

The two companies will integrate secure payment processing with the Community Brands association management software solutions to deliver comprehensive features, including recurring billing, account updater and other value-added functionalities to clients.

Community Brands will integrate to the BluePay Gateway, which is now part of the CardConnect ISV platform. This overall ISV offering allows software companies to more easily add secure payment processing within SaaS, mobile and point-of-sale applications.

Press Release