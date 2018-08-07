Latest news as Google prepares to re-enter China

Hot off reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is trying to get back into China with a censored search engine, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is said to be working with the tech giant on cloud offerings in the world's second largest economy.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) also had some words for its rival as the U.S. search engine giant plans to re-enter a market it left eight years ago

"Chinese companies today have plenty of ability and confidence," CEO Robin Li declared. "Baidu will win again."