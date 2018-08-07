Elbit Systems wins $85M contract to supply EW Suites to the Israeli Navy

Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) awarded Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) ~$85M contract to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for the Israeli Navy Sa'ar 6-class corvettes that will be tasked with the protection of Israel's Economic Exclusion Zone. The contract will be performed over a 10-year period.

Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra, commented: "We are proud to continue to be the EW house of the Israeli Navy and to have been awarded this contract to equip the new corvettes with the sophisticated EW capabilities necessary to perform a variety of complex missions while maintaining maximal level of force protection. The increasing demand for our EW solutions is a clear indication for the growing operational importance of advanced and combat proven EW capabilities in all domains of operational engagement - maritime, land and air."