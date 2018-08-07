CAI International announces pricing of public offering of series B preferred stock

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.7M shares of its newly created 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25.00 per share.

Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock will accrue from, and including, the date of original issuance to, but not including, August 15, 2023, at an annual rate of 8.50%, based on the $25.00 liquidation preference per annum.

On and after August 15, 2023, dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock will accrue at an annual rate equal to the sum of three-month LIBOR and 5.687% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share of Series B Preferred Stock.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 255K shares of Series B Preferred Stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 13.

Previously: CAI International announces public offering of series B preferred stock (Aug. 6)