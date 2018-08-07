Edgewell Personal Care beats Q3 estimates

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reports organic revenue declined 4.9% in Q3, driven by lower Wet Shave volumes in North America and Asia Pacific, due primarily to trade inventory reductions in Japan.

Organic net sales fell 3.9% for North America and 6.9% International.

Segment net sales: Wet Shave: $341.1M (-4.9%); Sun and Skin Care: $162.8M (+1.1%); Feminine Care: $84.1M (-2.3%); All Other: $32.6M (+3.5%).

Adjusted gross margin rate decreased 150 bps to 49.1%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 80 bps to 16.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 120 bps to 13.6%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: to decline ~2%; Organic net sales: ~-3.5%; GAAP EPS: $2.15 to $2.25; Adjusted EPS: $3.45 to $3.55; Adjusted operating margin rate: ~-120 bps; Tax rate: 23% to 25%; Free cash flow: above 100% of Adjusted net earnings.

