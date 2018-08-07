Improved EBITDA at Office Depot

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) trades higher after slipping past estimates with its Q2 report.

Product sales were up 1% during the quarter, while service revenues rose 120% as the CompuCom acquisition factored in.

The company generated EBITDA of $115M during the quarter vs. $104M a year ago. Adjusted operating income was flat Y/Y at $63M off an operating income margin of 2.4%.

Looking ahead, Office Depot expects full-year sales of $10.8B vs. $10.9B consensus and adjusted operating income of ~$360M.

Shares of ODP are up 1.0% in premarket trading.

