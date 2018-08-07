Etsy +9% after strong revenue growth

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) jumps after beating the highest estimate of analysts with its Q2 report.

GMS was up 20.4% to $901.7M during the quarter.

Marketplace revenue rose 21% during the quarter, while services revenue was up 55%.

Etsy reports Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $27.7M vs. $12.7M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Etsy expects GMS to increase 18% to 20% for the full year and revenue to be up 33% to 35% to $3.84B to $3.90B.

Shares of Etsy are up 9.00% premarket to $46.25.

