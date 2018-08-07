Group 1 Automotive adds new Honda dealers

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announces the acquisition of two new dealerships.

The company is picking up Honda of Slidell in Slidell, Louisiana and Fernandez Honda in San Antonio, Texas.

The stores are expected to generate $125M in annual revenue.

Group 1 now owns and operates 12 Honda dealerships in the U.S. and one in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"These acquisitions increase our scale in two of our existing markets, which both contain promising growth potential," notes Group 1 CEP Earl Hesterberg.

Source: Press Release