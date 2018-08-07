II-VI +2.5% on Q4 beats, upside guide, segment growths

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares gain 2.5% premarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 17% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue of $305M to $315M (consensus: $305.26M) and EPS of $0.54 to $0.60.

Revenue breakdown: Laser Solutions accounted for $115.1M (+21% Y/Y), Photonics brought in $126.5M (+12%), and Performance Products totaled $79.5M (+20%).

Key metrics: Book to Bill was 1.03 in the quarter compared to the 1.00 in last year’s period. Gross margin was flat at 39.7% while operating margin dropped from 13% to 11.9%. Return on sales fell from 11.9% to 8.5% while adjusted return on sales moved from 11.4% to 10.5%.

