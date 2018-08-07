Icahn details opposition to Cigna/Express Scripts tie-up in open letter

In an open letter, investor Carl Icahn details his opposition to Cigna's (NYSE:CI) planned takeover of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX). Key points:

$60B is a "dramatic overpayment" considering the regulatory risk due to the opposition to the current rebate system. ESRX is facing dramatically lower profitability if and when this system is changed. He cites comments from HHS Secretary Alex Azar that "we need to move toward a system without rebates."

Amazon represents "competitive risk" and is arguably the strongest competitor in the world.

ESRX could lose more large customers (like Anthem) after it ceases to be independent and owned by a competitor.

Recommends that CI pursue a multiyear partnership with an existing PBM, potentially ESRX, while the structural issues are resolved. CI's cash would be better deployed buying back shares.