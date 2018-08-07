Marriott International -4% after mixed Q2

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) trades lower after a mixed Q2 report.

Worldwide RevPAR was up 3.8% during the quarter on a constant currency comparison. North America RevPAR was up 3.8%.

Adjusted net income increased 46% to $619M as the benefits of the Starwood merger factored in.

Marriott ended the quarter with total debt of $8.99B and cash balances of $366M.

Looking ahead, the hotel operator expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.45B to $3.50B vs. $3.48B consensus.

Shares of Marriott are down 3.70% in premarket trading to $124.50.

