Carrols Restaurant on watch after strong results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) reports comparable restaurant sales increased 5.0% in Q2 to easily top the restaurant industry average.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 19.4% to $32.8M during the quarter.

"Sales were strong across all day parts and reflected continued success of the 2 for $6 mix and match promotion, and the popularity of the KING Sandwich line including the new Sourdough sandwiches," says CEO Daniel Accordino.

Carrols expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $100M to $105M vs. $91.4M a year ago.

