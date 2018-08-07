More on Senior Housing Properties Q2 miss

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) Q2 normalized FFO of $104.8M, or 44 cents per share, vs. $103.6M, or 44 cents, from a year ago. Average analyst estimate was for 45 cents per share.

To offset headwinds from overbuilding in senior living properties industry, the company has shifted capital from dispositions into life science and medical office properties.

Q2 same-property cash basis net operating income increased 0.9% Y/Y.During Q2, 43.5% of net operating income came from 129 properties leased to medical-related businesses; 39.6% of NOI came from 229 triple net leased senior living communities with 24,318 living units; 14.2% of NOI came from 75 managed senior living communities with 9,510 living units.

Same-property cash basis NOI from medical office buildings rose 1.8% Y/Y.

Same-property cash basis NOI from triple net leased senior living communities rose 1.9% Y/Y .

Same-property cash basis NOI from managed senior living communities decreased 4.6%.

