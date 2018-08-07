Crocs higher on earnings beat

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reports revenue growth of 2.3% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

E-commerce revenue grew 23.8%, wholesale revenue grew 7.2%, and retail revenue fell 8%.

Retail comparable store sales increased 7.1%.

Direct to consumer comparable store sales up 11.8%.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 55.3%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 80 bps to 44%.

Store count was 398 for the quarter.

During Q2, the company repurchased ~378K common sharesfor ~$6M, at an average price of $15.55 per share.

Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $240M to $250M; Gross margin rate: +50 bps Y/Y; SG&A expense: slightly higher Y/Y.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: to increase low single digits; Gross margin rate: ~+70 bps to +100 bps; SG&A expense: slightly higher than prior guidance of $485M; Income from operations: ~$50M; D&A: ~$30M; Income tax expense: ~$17M.

Carrie Teffner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to step down, effective April 1, 2019 and Anne Mehlman will succeed Teffner, effective August 24.

Ms. Mehlman joins from Zappos.com, where she is CFO.

CROX +1.77% premarket.

