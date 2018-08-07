LP inches up after new buyback

Income from continuing operations of $157M, or $1.08 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $242M vs. $167M in year earlier period.

Sales by segment: Siding +13%; OSB +19%; Engineered Wood +16%; South America +17%.

Authorized a new stock repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $150M of its common stock.

"We are well positioned going into the second half of the year to drive profitable growth and value creation," said CEO Brad Southern. "We are optimistic that our end markets will remain favorable, as builders report that traffic remains very strong even in a rising mortgage rate environment."

LPX +0.2% premarket

Q2 results