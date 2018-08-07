Healthcare | Earnings News | On The Move

Bausch Health Q2 revenues down 5%; shares up 2% premarket

|About: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)|By:, SA News Editor

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Q2 results: Revenues: $2,128M (-4.7%); R&D Expense: $2,100M (-4.5%); SG&A: $28M (-15.2%).

Segment Sales: Bausch + Lomb/International: $1,209M (-1.1%); Salix: $441M (+14.0%); Ortho Dermatologics: $142M (-12.3%); Diversified Products: $336M (-27.1%).

Net Loss: ($873M); Non-GAAP Net Income: $327M (-9.7%); Loss Per Share: ($2.49); CF Ops: $222M (-22.4%).

XIFAXAN revenue increased by 26% Y/Y.

RELISTOR franchise revenue increased by 43% Y/Y.

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $8.15B – 8.35B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.20B – 3.35B from $3.15B – 3.30B.

Shares are up 2% premarket

