BHP formally asks for government mediation at Escondida mine

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it formally requested government mediation with the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, causing the union to postpone the start of a strike approved by workers.

The two sides reportedly will meet together with a government mediator Tuesday morning, and talks will continue until Aug. 13; without an agreement, the strike then would start on Aug. 14, although the talks could be extended by another five days if both sides agreed.

BHP's final contract offer two weeks ago included a ~$18K signing bonus and an average 1.5% salary increase plus increases for inflation, but the union wanted a signing bonus of nearly double that offered by the company as well as a 5% salary increase.