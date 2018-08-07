UniCredit cuts ties to Facebook after WSJ banking story

European finance company UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFY) stops all Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) interaction following the WSJ report that the tech giant is asking banks for customer transaction data.

UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier says Facebook hasn’t acted ethically, but didn’t elaborate.

UniCredit has thousands of branches spread across 17 countries and 50 markets. The company reported higher Q2 profits this morning on lower costs and provisions.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Facebook shares are up 0.3% premarket to $186.21.

