Premarket analyst action - healthcare

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Hold rating and $17 (22% upside) price target at Stifel.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (56% upside) price target at Stifel.
Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) initiated with Hold rating and $45 (flat) price target at Stifel.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) initiated with Hold rating and $130 (5% upside) price target at Stifel.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) initiated with Buy rating and $114 (16% upside) price target at Stifel.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) initiated with Hold rating and $48 (10% upside) price target at Stifel.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Buy rating and $137 (18% upside) price target at Stifel.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Buy rating and $239 (61% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 3% premarket.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $200 (14% upside) price target at Stifel.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) initiated with Buy rating and $49 (23% upside) price target at Stifel.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) resumed with Hold rating and $25 (8% downside risk) price target at Stifel.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Buy rating and $394 (16% upside) price target at Stifel.
Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) initiated with Buy rating and $81 (22% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) initiated with Buy rating and $55 (53% upside) price target at Canaccord.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) upgraded to Buy with a $125 (34% upside) price target at Stifel.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $320 (4% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 2% premarket.
Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James.
Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) downgraded to Hold at Needham.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird. Shares down 18% premarket on softer 2018 guidance.
