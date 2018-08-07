Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q2 revenues up 5%; shares down 3% premarket

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q2 results: Revenues: $117.7M (+4.8%); Commercial revenue: $57.2M; R&D revenue: $60.5M (-31.7%).

Net Loss: ($40.4M); Loss Per Share: ($0.29).

Pipeline Progress: European Union granted PRIME designation to IONIS-HTTRx (RG6042).

The EMA granted Orphan Drug Designation to IONIS-MAPTRx.

Ionis earned a $7.5M milestone payment when the FDA approved Achaogen's ZEMDRI (plazomicin)

Key Upcoming Events: TEGSEDI EU launch, TEGSEDI U.S. approval and launch.

WAYLIVRA U.S. and EU approval and launch

Pivotal study of IONIS-HTTRx in patients with Huntington's disease initiation by Roche.

Results from a Phase 2 clinical study of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx in patients with high Lp(a) and cardiovascular disease.

Results from a Phase 1/2 study of IONIS-SOD1Rx in patients with ALS and mutations in SOD1.

Phase 1 clinical study of IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx, Ionis' first Generation 2.5 LICA drug to enter clinical development.