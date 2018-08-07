Easterly Government Properties trims year FFO guidance range

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) trims FFO-per-share guidance for the year to $1.17-$1.22 from the $1.27-$1.31 range it gave on May 8.

Guidance assumes $515M of acquisitions and $50m-$75M of development-related investment during 2018; its May guidance range assumed $450M of acquisitions and the same amount of development-related investment.

Q2 FFO was $16.3M, or 29 cents per share, vs. $14.5M, or 31 cents, a year ago. Per-share decrease resulted from a larger number of weighted average common shares outstanding: about 56.8M vs. 46.0M

Revenue increased to $37.0M from $30.6M.

EBITDA $21.8M vs. $18.2M.

Conference call: 10 AM ET.

