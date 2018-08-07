GreenSky rises 1.7% premarket on Q2 beat

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) +1.7% in premarket trading after reporting Q2 EPS and revenue that beat consensus.

Sees year pro forma EPS 64-66 cents and revenue up 34%-37% to $433M-$445M.

Expects year transaction volume to rise 35%-41% to $5.1B-$5.3B.

Sees year adjusted EBITDA growth 20%-25% to $192M-$199M.

Q2 pro forma net income of $33.5M , or 18 cents per share, rose from $30.0M; consensus for EPS was 16 cents; there is no comparable year-ago per-share figure because the company wasn't publicly traded then.

Revenue rose to $105.7M, beating consensus by $0.5M, from $82.4M Y/Y.

Transaction volume rose 36% to $1.32B vs $970M Y/Y.

Loan servicing portfolio increased 41% to $6.25B from $4.43B.

Number of active merchants up 45% to 13,440 from 9,279.

