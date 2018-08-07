Dominion says court's concerns can be met after Atlantic Coast decision

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it will work with federal agencies to reinstate permits for the 600-mile Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline that were vacated in a ruling yesterday by the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We believe the court’s concerns can be promptly addressed... without causing unnecessary delay,” a Dominion spokesperson tells Reuters.

The court wants the National Park Service to better explain why permitting a pipeline to cross under the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia is consistent with the conservation and preservation purpose of a national highway; Dominion says it expects the Park Service to provide the information and promptly reissue the permit.

The court also wants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add limits on how Dominion should deal with the animals in a 20-mile portion of the pipeline’s route in West Virginia and 80 miles in Virginia, and the company says it will avoid those areas until the agency clarifies the limits, which it expects shortly.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a joint venture of Dominion Energy, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO)