Spark Therapeutics reports Q2 results; shares down 25% premarket

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Q2 results: Revenues: $25.2M; Contract revenue: $20.9M; Product sales: $4.3M.

Net Income: $80.2M; EPS: $2.07.

Preliminary Phase 1/2 data for investigational SPK-8011 for hemophilia A shows following results:A 97% reduction in annualized bleeding rate and annualized infusion rate across all 12 participants in the study.

Evidence of stable, durable expression, with no decline in plateau FVIII levels, in both participants in the 5x1011 vg/kg cohort who have been followed for greater than one year.

A dose response as demonstrated by FVIII expression ranging from 16 to 49%, with a mean of 30% post 12 weeks in five of the participants in the 2x1012 vg/kg cohort.

The Company plans to take SPK-8011 at a dose of 2x1012 vg/kg into Phase 3 clinical trials, beginning with a run-in study in Q4.

The Company completed transition of SPK-9001, or fidanacogene elaparvovec, to Pfizer that has initiated a Phase 3 lead-in study.

The Company continued strong execution of LUXTURNA launch in U.S., with 12 vials shipped in Q2.