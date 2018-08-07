Spark Therapeutics down 25% premarket on SPK-8011 data

In its Q2 report, Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) announced data from the higher dose cohort in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SPK-8011 in hemophilia A patients. Five of the participants experienced Factor VIII levels of 16 - 49% (average: 30%) after 12 - 30 weeks follow-up. All five have reduced their overall annualized bleeding rate (ABR) by 100% and their annualized infusion rate (AIR) by 100%.

Two other participants, however, had immune responses to treatment that caused their FVIII levels to decline to less than 5%. Both moved to on-demand treatment and have experienced reductions in bleeding and infusion rates. One, qualifying as a serious adverse event, failed to respond rapidly to oral steroids and was admitted to a hospital to receive two IV methylprednisolone infusions which resolved the event.

Q2 results: Revenues: $25.2M (+999%), including $4.3M from the sale of 12 vials of LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl). Net income was up 208% to $80.3M due to the sale of a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $110M.

Shares are down 25% premarket on increased volume.