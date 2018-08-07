Consumer Edge Research positive on Sotheby's

Consumer Edge Research keeps an Overweight rating on Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) after assessing the company's Q2 earnings report.

Analyst David Schick notes that Sotheby's commission margin softness during the quarter (14.1% vs. CER estimate of 16.3%) was driven by the sale of two high-priced guaranteed paintings and competitive, high-value consignments from estates and charities. He points to Sotheby's strong private sales growth and a slowdown in expense growth as positive pullouts from the report.

"For now we think the modernized business model, healthy art market, and reset expectations are supportive – but we will watch for signs of change in supply, demand and competition in the fairly opaque period until November," writes Schick on BID.

CER assigns a price target of $65 to Sotheby's (19.5X the 2019 EPS estimate).