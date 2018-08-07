Aramark announces partnership with Oath Pizza to expand guilt-free brand

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announces a strategic partnership with Oath Pizza to bring the pizzeria’s Certified Humane brand to new, exclusive locations, from university campuses and sporting arenas to offices, hospital cafés and more.

“We innovate continually to enhance consumers’ food experiences with unique and on-trend culinary solutions that are also local and sustainable,” said Victor Crawford, a Chief Operating Officer for Aramark. “Our partnership with Oath will further enable us to provide a high quality, convenient, healthy and personalized menu option, not to mention a great-tasting pizza with a purpose.”