Energen gains after beating Q2 earnings, raising production guidance

Energen (NYSE:EGN) +1.2% premarket after beating Q2 earnings expectations, helped by higher oil prices and new wells designs, and raising its full-year production guidance.

EGN, which is a potential takeover target for activist investor Carl Icahn and hedge fund Corvex Management, says it sold oil during Q2 at an average realized price of $61.21/bbl compared with $44.54/bbl in the year-ago quarter.

EGN says outstanding well performance led to Q2 production of 97.4K boe/day, up 7% than its guidance midpoint of 91K boe/day and 5% above Q1 levels, and oil output also beat the guidance midpoint by 7%; the company placed on production 11 gross (10 net) wells in the Midland Basin and 10 gross (9 net) wells in the Delaware Basin during the quarter.

EGN also raised its full-year production guidance by 5% at the midpoint to 97K-104K boe/day from its previous forecast of 92K-99K boe/day.

Full-year capex outlook remains unchanged from prior guidance at $1.1B-$1.3B, but higher potential costs associated with ancillary services and steel tariffs likely will lead to capital investment near the high end of the range.