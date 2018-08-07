More on Colony Credit Q2: Sees capital deployment activity driving earnings

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Q2 core earnings of $40.3M, or 31 cents a share, misses consensus of 41 cents.

Undepreciated book value per share $23.80 as of June 30, 2018.

During the quarter, CLNC allocated $592M and initially funded $460M of capital; after quarter end the company allocated $855M and initially funded $380M of capital through closed deal or deals in advance stages of execution.

"Due to this recent transaction volume, our second-quarter results do not reflect our run-rate earnings primarily due to the timing of investment closings," says President and CEO Kevin P. Traenkle. "As a result, we believe there will be considerable earnings growth in the coming quarters as we receive the full benefit from our robust capital commitments and deployment.”

