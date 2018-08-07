Bellerophon's INOpulse flunks late-stage study in PAH, significant down move expected

Longs in thinly traded micro cap Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are facing a significant down move this morning after the company announced that its Phase 3 clinical trial, INOvation-1, evaluating INOpulse in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) failed to demonstrate a treatment effect.

The independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended that the trial be terminated for futility. Treatment with INOpulse showed improvements in pulmonary vascular resistance but the impact on the six-minute walk test, the primary endpoint, was insufficient to support the continuation of the study.

Top-line data from its Phase 2b study in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease should be available in late Q4.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 9:00 am ET.

Update: Shares are down 4% premarket on light volume.