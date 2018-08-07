McDermott wins Shell contract for Gulf of Mexico subsea equipment

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) says it was awarded a contract from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for subsea umbilical and flowline installation at the Silvertip field, which is part of Shell’s Perdido development in the Gulf of Mexico; financial terms are not disclosed.

The scope of work includes project management of engineering and installation of a flexible flowline from the well to a pipeline end termination; installation of an umbilical; installation of four electrical flying leads and pre-commissioning.

The Perdido production hub produces oil and gas from the Silvertip, Great White and Tobago fields, and is one of the Gulf of Mexico's most prolific oil and gas producing projects.