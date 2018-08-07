Union Gaming maintains Buy rating on MGM Resorts

Union Gaming calls valuation attractive on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) following the post-earnings sell-off, although the firm drops Q3 and full-year EBITDA estimates to adjust for MGM's weaker Las Vegas outlook.

The firm lowers its price target on MGM to $37 from $43 to factor in the lowered Las Vegas EBITDA expectation and slower-than-expected ramp at MGM Cotai.

"We are sticking with our Buy recommendation, but expect the shares will remain range bound until Vegas finds its footing, perhaps in 4Q," writes analyst John DeCree.

Shares of MGM are down 6.50% since the company spilled Q2 numbers.