Array BioPharma combo a Breakthrough Therapy for type of colorectal cancer; shares up 8% premarket

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is up 8% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has designated the combination of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib), MEKTOVI (binimetinib) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) after the failure of one or two prior lines of treatment for metastatic cancer.

Patients with BRAF V600E-positive mCRC have more than a 2x higher mortality risk than mCRC patients without the mutation.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.