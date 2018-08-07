Honda Aircraft updates on HondaJet Elite deliveries

Honda Aircraft Company announces that it has started deliveries of the HondaJet Elite aircraft at its headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

The company says the HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its class during the first half of the year.

"We are proud to announce that deliveries of the HondaJet Elite have begun," says Honda Aircraft Company CEO Michimasa Fujino.

"We are excited about the very positive worldwide reaction to the HondaJet Elite's market entrance and are pleased to announce that, most recently, more than 10 orders in Japan were placed following our expansion to the region in June," he adds.

Deliveries in Japan will begin following receiving type certification from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau early next year.

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC).

