Sanchez Energy -9% amid 'challenging' operational quarter at Comanche

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) -8.7% premarket following a massive miss against Q2 earnings estimates even as revenues rose 47% Y/Y to $259M.

Q2 "was a challenging operational quarter at Comanche, as we continued to see higher than projected production declines from wells brought on-line during the second half of 2017 and early 2018," the company says.

Noting improved performance at Catarina over the last 12 months, "where after encountering production issues in the first half of 2017 we took corrective actions and have since grown production by over 23%, we are confident that our work to improve the performance of Comanche is on the right course."

SN also says it has engaged "a leading global consulting firm" to review its performance across all aspects of the business, with a specific focus on operational and technical strategies.

For Q2, SN's total production rose 8% Y/Y to 7.2M boe; commodity price realizations during the quarter, including the impact of hedging, were $52.80/bbl of oil, $22.76/bbl of NGLs, and $3.21/Mcf of natural gas, up a respective 10%, 31% and 1.5% Y/Y.