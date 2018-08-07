Apple roundup: Munster outlines "paradigm shift", China warns of bargaining chip

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster says investors now see Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a service after a “paradigm shift.”

Munster isn’t talking about the actual Service segment, but instead refers to the fact that iPhone owners upgrade to a new model about every three years.

Munster, to CNBC: “This is a concept that the hardware is actually performing like a subscription. If in fact that is the case, I think that the multiple on Apple will go up.”

Caught in the middle: Chinese state-backed People’s Daily says Apple has benefitted from the cheap labor and strong supply chain in China and should share that money with the citizens.

People’s Daily says Apple could be the target of “anger and nationalist sentiment” and become one of the “bargaining chips” in the US-China trade war.

Apple made $9.6B in revenue in China in the June quarter.

Apple shares are up 0.1% premarket to $209.25.

