Discovery -3.6% as profits miss despite Scripps boost

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is 3.6% lower premarket after it missed profit expectations in its Q2 earnings report despite doubling up U.S. revenues with the acquisition of Scripps Networks.

Revenues were up 63% as reported, but excluding the impact of foreign exchange and the transactions with SNI, Motor Trend Group and Oprah Winfrey Network, they were flat

OIBDA, meanwhile, rose 69% to $1.21B as reported; it was flat excluding the transactions and forex fluctuations.

Net income fell to $216M from a year-ago $374M amid higher integration costs and higher interest expense.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Networks, $1.78B (up 100%); International Networks, $1.05B (up 30%); Education and other, $14M (down 68%).

Cash flow from operations rose to $556M, and free cash flow rose to $522M. Capital expenditures of $34M were relatively consistent with last year.

Press release